HC Wainwright Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CRDL

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2025

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDLFree Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics in a report released on Friday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cardiol Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics’ FY2029 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of CRDL stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDLGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDL. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $624,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Tejara Capital Ltd increased its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 3,194,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 79,553 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.