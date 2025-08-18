HC Wainwright Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CRDL

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics in a report released on Friday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cardiol Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics’ FY2029 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of CRDL stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cardiol Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRDL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDL. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $624,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Tejara Capital Ltd increased its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 3,194,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 79,553 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.