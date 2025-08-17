Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Up 259.3% in July

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 52,100 shares, anincreaseof259.3% from the July 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Wesfarmers Trading Up 0.3%
Wesfarmers stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37. Wesfarmers has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $30.58.
About Wesfarmers
