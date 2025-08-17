Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Up 259.3% in July

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 52,100 shares, anincreaseof259.3% from the July 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wesfarmers Trading Up 0.3%

Wesfarmers stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37. Wesfarmers has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $30.58.

About Wesfarmers

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

