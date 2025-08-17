CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. TD Securities currently has C$44.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$40.00.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$38.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.82.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$37.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.84. CAE has a twelve month low of C$23.50 and a twelve month high of C$41.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.37, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91.

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services.

