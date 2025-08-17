Insider Buying: Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Buys £150.96 in Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Bentley purchased 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 148 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £150.96 ($204.61).

Phillip Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 14th, Phillip Bentley bought 107 shares of Mitie Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £148.73 ($201.59).

On Friday, June 13th, Phillip Bentley bought 104 shares of Mitie Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($202.98).

Shares of LON:MTO opened at GBX 146.60 ($1.99) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 141.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 133.40. Mitie Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 101 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 160 ($2.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Mitie Group ( LON:MTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 12.70 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Mitie Group had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 2.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mitie Group plc will post 10.9360519 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTO has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Mitie Group from GBX 165 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mitie Group from GBX 165 ($2.24) to GBX 170 ($2.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

