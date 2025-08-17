LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Up 236.6% in July

LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 51,500 shares, agrowthof236.6% from the July 15th total of 15,300 shares. Currently,0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently,0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of OTCMKTS YAHOY opened at $6.44 on Friday. LY has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05.

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter. LY had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 5.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that LY will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

