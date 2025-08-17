Ten-League International Holdings Limited’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:TLIH)

Ten-League International’s (NASDAQ:TLIH – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, August 18th. Ten-League International had issued 2,240,000 shares in its public offering on July 8th. The total size of the offering was $8,960,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Ten-League International’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ten-League International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Shares of TLIH opened at $0.61 on Friday. Ten-League International has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Our mission is to provide high-quality equipment, value-added engineering solutions as well as maintenance and repair services through continuous adaptation and application of new technologies. We are a Singapore-based provider of turnkey project solutions. Our business primarily consists of sales of heavy equipment and parts, heavy equipment rental and provision of engineering consultancy services to port, construction, civil engineering and underground foundation industries.

