Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Thomas Spain Sells 109,988 Shares

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 109,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.60), for a total value of £48,394.72 ($65,593.28).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 5th, Thomas Spain sold 40,414 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.61), for a total value of £18,186.30 ($24,649.36).

On Friday, August 1st, Thomas Spain sold 262,626 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.56), for a total value of £107,676.66 ($145,942.88).

On Friday, August 1st, Thomas Spain sold 28,907 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.54), for a total value of £11,562.80 ($15,672.00).

On Friday, July 18th, Thomas Spain sold 8,480 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.62), for a total value of £3,900.80 ($5,287.07).

On Friday, June 27th, Thomas Spain sold 56,521 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.62), for a total value of £25,999.66 ($35,239.44).

On Tuesday, June 17th, Thomas Spain sold 68,143 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.64), for a total value of £32,027.21 ($43,409.07).

On Wednesday, June 4th, Thomas Spain sold 78,800 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.54), for a total value of £31,520 ($42,721.60).

On Wednesday, June 4th, Thomas Spain sold 131,679 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.54), for a total value of £52,671.60 ($71,390.08).

On Thursday, May 29th, Thomas Spain sold 119,521 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.54), for a total value of £47,808.40 ($64,798.59).

Staffline Group Stock Performance

Staffline Group stock opened at GBX 45 ($0.61) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 45.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 35.52. Staffline Group plc has a one year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 51.05 ($0.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £58.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group ( LON:STAF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 0.60 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Staffline Group had a negative return on equity of 42.09% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Staffline Group plc will post 4.3026706 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

