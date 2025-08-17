American Century Companies Inc. Invests $123.53 Million in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,602,148 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,526,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 3.00% of Core Natural Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.
Core Natural Resources Trading Down 4.8%
CNR opened at $71.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average is $75.63. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $134.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.66.
Core Natural Resources Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 57.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.35%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on CNR shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.
Core Natural Resources Profile
Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.
