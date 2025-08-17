EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 11,615 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.33.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $132.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.11. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $135.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

