TSE:PMZ FY2025 EPS Raised by National Bank Financial

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZFree Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Thursday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

