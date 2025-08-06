Analysts Set Expectations for TC Energy FY2025 Earnings

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $3.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.75. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRP. TD Securities increased their target price on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.33.

TSE TRP opened at C$67.42 on Monday. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$52.84 and a 12 month high of C$71.12. The stock has a market cap of C$69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$67.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Troy Tally sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.19, for a total value of C$171,395.07. Also, Senior Officer Anita Elizabeth Dusevic Oliva bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$68.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$964,880.00. Insiders sold a total of 20,060 shares of company stock worth $1,401,967 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

