Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 779,618 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,843,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779,618 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 2.55% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $128,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 514.1% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $38.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $38.43.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.