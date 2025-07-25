Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $983,000 Stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of Topgolf Callaway Brands worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 821.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In related news, Director Adebayo O. Ogunlesi purchased 384,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,493,056.88. Following the purchase, the director owned 768,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,439.36. This represents a 100.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,009,297 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,500.80. The trade was a 2.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 905,284 shares of company stock worth $5,922,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MODG shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MODG

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 2.8%

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 34.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.