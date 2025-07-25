Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 290,314 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,718,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,314 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.5% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.22% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $281,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after buying an additional 3,362,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 101,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,710,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $84.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.83.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

