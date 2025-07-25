Roth Capital Forecasts Alphabet’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) – Roth Capital upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.30. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $8.89 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.89 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GOOG. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.19.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.9%

GOOG opened at $193.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $208.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.33 and its 200 day moving average is $174.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 1,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 4,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 17,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

