One Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $226,000 in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $420.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $466.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.00. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

