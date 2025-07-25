iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,696,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,403 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $158,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $93.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.15.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

