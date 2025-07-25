Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 103 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $396.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.33.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:CAT opened at $429.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $375.41 and its 200 day moving average is $351.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $430.16.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

