Nicholas Wealth LLC. Decreases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Nicholas Wealth LLC. lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Nicholas Wealth LLC.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price target on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $420.77 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The firm has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.