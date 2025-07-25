Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 310 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Cencora comprises 1.1% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its stake in Cencora by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Cencora by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cencora by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Cencora by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cencora by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $1,461,138.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the sale, the chairman owned 311,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,271,982.06. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $9,993,789. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on COR. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.83.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $290.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.57. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $309.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.89.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 344.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

