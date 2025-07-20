Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Bought by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,107 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 7.6% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $47,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,306 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,488,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,779 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,360,191,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,296,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,311 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $45,371,734.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,973,088.62. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 35,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $4,484,317.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 367,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,472,465.49. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock valued at $191,222,623. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $153.52 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $155.68. The company has a market capitalization of $362.29 billion, a PE ratio of 667.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.33 and its 200-day moving average is $106.36.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.37.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

