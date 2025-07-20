Souders Financial Advisors Has $16.75 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Souders Financial Advisors lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $16,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthCollab LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $29.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

