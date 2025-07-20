Wealth Alliance LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wealth Alliance LLC lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 370.8% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total transaction of $333,090.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 117,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,163.04. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $548,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $978,880.80. This trade represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,844,775 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $108.22 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.26.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.38.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

