Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC Has $453,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 0.9% of Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $413.88 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $419.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $194.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.