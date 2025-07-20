Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases 76 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $309.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $310.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.