Souders Financial Advisors Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Souders Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,328 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 29,591 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 126.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Comcast by 203.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $34.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average of $35.31. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Argus cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.