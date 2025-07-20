Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,339,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $9,222,000. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,661,000. Sentry LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Compound Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna set a $265.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $240.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $248.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.72 and its 200-day moving average is $193.70.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 42.91%. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

