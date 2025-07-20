Souders Financial Advisors Purchases 116 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $1,018,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $815,000. Gemsstock Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,046,000 after buying an additional 213,400 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $4,623,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 146,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,071,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $561.26 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $564.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

