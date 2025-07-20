Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Purchases 5,211 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. owned 0.81% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $9,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,305.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after buying an additional 28,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $88.07 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $102.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.08.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

