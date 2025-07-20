iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Acquired by Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICSH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $77,695,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,180,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,255 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,499,000. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 9,125.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 586,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 580,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,985,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,369,000 after purchasing an additional 544,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.2%

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.