Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases 2,993 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 13,358 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 66.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $118.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.11. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.80 and a 12 month high of $60.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNY

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.