Bingham Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,946 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bingham Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,139 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,071 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial cut Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.63.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $90.57 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $97.72. The company has a market capitalization of $189.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

