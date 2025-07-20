Wealth Alliance LLC Raises Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 100.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bingham Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after buying an additional 18,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $708.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $437.37 and a 1-year high of $726.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $647.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $601.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $649.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

