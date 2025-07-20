Wealth Alliance LLC Reduces Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,324 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 46,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,523,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,490,000 after acquiring an additional 692,406 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUB stock opened at $103.24 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.99.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

