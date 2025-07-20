Bingham Private Wealth LLC Invests $512,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Bingham Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,613 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,124.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 33.2% during the first quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 75.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 498,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,429,000 after purchasing an additional 214,294 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 16.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 61.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.06.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $78,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 960,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,158,310. The trade was a 39.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 70,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $7,635,355.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 79,928 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,764.96. This represents a 46.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,897,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,909,812 in the last 90 days. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 5.8%

DELL stock opened at $131.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.93. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.49%.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.