J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 76.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,017 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.6% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $163.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $393.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.05.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 33.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.87.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

