McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,255 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $943,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 12.7% during the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,251.44. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,400. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,843 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $296.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.72. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $246.12 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

