Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Lessened by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,449 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 86,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 27,251 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 2,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 495,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 129,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,317,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $216.62 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.26.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 103.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.87.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

