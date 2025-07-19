AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares during the period. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $189.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The company has a market capitalization of $334.31 billion, a PE ratio of 80.54, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 279.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

