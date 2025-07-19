SNS Financial Group LLC Has $7.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.8% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after buying an additional 2,913,657 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,122,000 after buying an additional 1,618,451 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,180,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,023,000 after buying an additional 807,748 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,448,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 743,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,575,000 after buying an additional 504,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VTI traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $309.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,607,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,598. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $310.20. The stock has a market cap of $510.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
