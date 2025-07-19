Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,312 Shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Small-Cap Trust were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RVT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Royce Small-Cap Trust by 122.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 502,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 62,192 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 6,938.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Charles M. Royce sold 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $325,155.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 86,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,592.48. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVT stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95. Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $16.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

