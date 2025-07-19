Mark Eisner Sells 6,796 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Eisner sold 6,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $37,174.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 108,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,875.88. This represents a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Mark Eisner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 17th, Mark Eisner sold 3,586 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $19,615.42.
Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 1.5%
VIR stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $747.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $14.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 524.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).
