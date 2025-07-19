Mark Eisner Sells 6,796 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Eisner sold 6,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $37,174.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 108,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,875.88. This represents a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Eisner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Thursday, July 17th, Mark Eisner sold 3,586 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $19,615.42.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 1.5%

VIR stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $747.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.05). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 2,769.04%. The business had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 524.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vir Biotechnology

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.