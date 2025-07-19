Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,092,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 127,958 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.68% of Gibraltar Industries worth $64,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROCK. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 645.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 29.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Insider Activity at Gibraltar Industries

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director James B. Nish sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $153,738.60. Following the sale, the director owned 13,148 shares in the company, valued at $757,061.84. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.32. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average is $59.81.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $290.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.77 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.