Head-To-Head Review: China Railway Construction (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) vs. Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) and China Railway Construction (OTCMKTS:CWYCY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orion Group and China Railway Construction”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Group $796.39 million 0.41 -$1.64 million $0.05 167.00 China Railway Construction $160.80 billion N/A $3.69 billion N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

China Railway Construction has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Group.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Orion Group and China Railway Construction, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 China Railway Construction 0 0 0 0 0.00

Orion Group presently has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 34.73%. Given Orion Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Orion Group is more favorable than China Railway Construction.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.3% of Orion Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Orion Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Group and China Railway Construction’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Group 0.36% 5.12% 1.69% China Railway Construction N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Orion Group beats China Railway Construction on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures. Its marine transportation facility projects comprise cruise ship port facilities, private terminals, special-use navy terminals, recreational use marinas and docks, and other marine-based facilities, as well as building or rehabilitating public port facilities for container ship loading and unloading. The company also offers on-going maintenance and repair, inspection, emergency repair, and demolition and salvage services. Its marine pipeline service projects include the installation and removal of underwater buried pipeline transmission lines; the installation of pipeline intakes and outfalls for industrial facilities; the construction of pipeline outfalls for wastewater and industrial discharges; river crossing and directional drilling; the creation of hot taps and tie-ins; and inspection, maintenance, and repair services. The company's bridge and causeway projects include the construction, repair, and maintenance of overwater bridges and causeways, as well as the develops fendering systems in marine environments. The company also provides specialty services, such as design, salvage, demolition, surveying, towing, diving and underwater inspection, excavation, and repair services. In addition, it offers elevated concrete pouring for columns, elevated beams, and structural walls; and light commercial services comprising slabs, sidewalks, ramps, and tilt walls. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About China Railway Construction

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through five segments: Construction Operations; Survey, Design and Consultancy Operations; Manufacturing Operations; Real Estate Development Operations; and Other Business Operations. The Construction Operations segment engages in the construction of infrastructure, such as railways, highways, metropolitan railways, bridges, tunnels, and real estate projects, as well as housing, municipal engineering, water conservancy and hydropower, and airport and wharf projects. The Survey, Design and Consultancy Operations segment offers survey, design, and consultancy services for civil engineering and infrastructure construction, such as railways, highways and urban rail transport, etc. The Manufacturing Operations segment is involved in the research and development, production, and sale of mechanical equipment comprising railway track maintenance machinery and tunnel boring machinery, as well as manufactures track system, etc. The Real Estate Development Operations segment engages in the development, construction, and sale of residential and commercial properties. The Other Business Operations segment includes trade and logistics, finance and insurance, and highway operations. The company also provides investment services; and purchases and sells goods and materials. China Railway Construction Corporation Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Railway Construction Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of China Railway Construction Group Co., Ltd.

