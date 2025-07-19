Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Hovde Group

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Hovde Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Texas Capital Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $89.73 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $56.24 and a one year high of $94.61. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.68.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $307.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.28 per share, with a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,800. This trade represents a 21.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,205 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,089.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 127.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 819.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.