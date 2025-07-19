AMG National Trust Bank Sells 31,601 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 746,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,601 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $56,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 18.3%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.40. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

