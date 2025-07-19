Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Stock Price Up 12.3% – Time to Buy?

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) was up 12.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 267.30 ($3.59) and last traded at GBX 264.50 ($3.55). Approximately 23,355,023 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 9,003,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235.50 ($3.16).

Ocado Group Trading Up 11.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.16, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 252.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 275.88.

About Ocado Group

(Get Free Report)

Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.