Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Shares Up 2.7% – Still a Buy?

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.01). 11,636,766 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 290% from the average session volume of 2,982,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.37 ($0.00).
Botswana Diamonds Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £4.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.16.
Botswana Diamonds Company Profile
Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.
