Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,606 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,875. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $349.83 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $356.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.16. The company has a market capitalization of $645.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.84.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

