Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 289 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,371,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Postrock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Postrock Partners LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $627.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $631.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $630.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $603.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $585.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

